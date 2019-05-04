Venezuela crisis: Guaido defiant after failed coup attempt

Venezuelan opposition leader Jaun Guaidó struck a defiant tone as he spoke to national oil company workers on Friday, just days after a failed attempt to turn the country's military against President Nicholas Maduro.

Guaidó told oil workers, "I am deeply moved by soldiers who, despite the fear inflicted on them by the Cuban intelligence and counter-intelligence forces, the tortures they have endured in basements, rose up and said 'you can count on us, Venezuela.'"

On Tuesday, Guaido told supporters in a video address "the moment is now", as he encouraged the military to back him over Maduro.

There were also indications that there would be no let up in international pressure on Maduro, following a meeting of the Lima group - a regional group set up in response to the crisis in Venezuela.

Regional leaders met at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, following which Peruvian Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio called on Maduro’s international backers to drop their support for him.

"We are reiterating our call on Russia, Turkey and all those countries who still support the illegitimate regime of Nicolas Maduro, to support a democratic transition process," he said.

Adding, "We have decided to make the necessary steps so that Cuba can participate in the search of the solution to the crisis in Venezuela."

Clashes that followed the failed coup attempt left at least four dead and 200 wounded on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Amnesty International.