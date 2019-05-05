Maduro and Guaido vie for support of Venezuelan army

Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido gathered on Saturday outside a military base in Caracas to deliver a "memo" to troops in a bid for support, days after Guaido called on the armed forces to rise up against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The document asked troops to "stick to the Constitution and defend Venezuelans,” but their demands were not welcomed, and at one point one copy of the memo was set on fire.

"We are not at war, we simply - Venezuelan citizens - are in civil rebellion, which is different, civil rebellion! All Venezuelans are here because we have the need to make our claims, we have a right," said one Guaido supporter at the demonstration.

In an interview, Guaido stressed that the army and the Maduro regime were not one.

"Eighty percent of the army does not agree with the policy of this regime. Who can be satisfied with a salary of ten dollars a month, that is absolutely not enough to make ends meet, to support your family," he said.

Yet there was no sign of softening from the president, who defiantly addressed thousands of troops at a military rally in Cojedes.

"We say to the traitors, to the coup-making oligarchy, to imperialism, the slogan that marks this historical time. Let it be heard even in Washington: loyal forever," he said before leading a chant of loyalty.