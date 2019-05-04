Parts of Germany receive a sprinkling of snow in May

Parts of Germany have received a sprinkling of snow just weeks before summer officially starts.

In the central Harz mountains a thin layer of snow greeted residents above altitudes of 700 metres early on Saturday.

The meteorological service said a cold front would move southward and persist through Monday, with snowfall in the Alps reaching up to 20 centimetres and temperatures falling below freezing at night.

A drop in temperatures and even ground frost around mid-May is not uncommon in Germany.

Folklore even attributes the phenomenon on the "ice saints" who were Christian martyrs whose saints' days fall between May the eleventh and May the fifteenth.