Julian Assange to face US extradition hearing in London

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange has faced his first hearing in a US case seeking to extradite him from the UK.

Appearing via video link from London's Belmarsh Prison on Thursday, Assange said he did not want to surrender to extradition.

The brief hearing was then adjourned until later this month.

The 47-year-old is wanted in the US on a charge relating to conspiring to hack government computers with whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Manning, who served seven years in prison in the US for leaking classified information to WikiLeaks, was sent back to prison earlier this year for refusing to testify against the organisation.

The start to hearing on Thursday was overshadowed in part by the case being assigned to a particularly small room at the court in central London, meaning few journalists and no members of the public were able to be in attendance.

According to journalists outside the court, protesters were chanting about the "disgrace" of not being allowed to enter, before threatening to rush the entrance door.

The extradition hearing comes less than 24 hours after Assange was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in the UK.

He was arrested last month at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has resided for the last seven years, after the South American nation revoked his asylum for "discourteous and aggressive" behaviour.

Assange had sought asylum with Ecuador in 2012 to avoid facing extradition to Sweden on charges of rape and sexual assault.

He was welcomed by Ecuador's then president Rafael Correa, resulting in Assange taking up residence inside the embassy in the UK capital.

WikiLeaks' editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said on Wednesday that Assange's bail sentence was an "outrage", but that the extradition hearing on Thursday would be the beginning of the "big and most important fight".

He added: "It could be a question of life or death for Mr Assange. It is also a question of life or death for a major journalistic principle."