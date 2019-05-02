Canine companions take centre stage on day of local UK elections

It's election day in parts of the UK, which can only mean one thing: the resurgence of the beloved #dogsatpollingstations pictures.

Voters across England and Northern Ireland are taking part in local council and mayoral elections on Thursday.

But its the canine companions left outside the polling stations as their owners go inside to vote that always seem to upstage the event.

Euronews has picked a couple of its favourite pictures shared under the hashtag #dogsatpolling stations throughout the day.

In these elections, 8,400 seats are being voted upon in England, while 462 are up for grabs in Northern Ireland.

There are no local elections being held in Scotland and Wales.

While most pooches were pictured sitting patiently outside the polling stations, some owners pointed out some signs of politically-motivated protests.

"Not the look I was going for," owner Alison Ellerbrook tweeted, alongside of her dog relieving itself.

She added: "But I think it accurately reflects how I feel about British politics right now."