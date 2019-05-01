Russia displays ballistic missile launcher at WWII parade rehearsal in Moscow

Military vehicles carrying missile launchers and weapons paraded through the streets of Moscow on Monday as the country geared up for its annual Victory Day parade on Red Square.

Reuters reported an S-400 missile system and a mobile short-range ballistic missile system were mounted on trucks and driven through the Russian city — the latter are usually capable of carrying nuclear weapons, it said.

Russian servicemen sit in the cabins of S-400 missile air defence systems REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

New T-14 Armata tanks also drove past Muscovites and tourists that lined Tverskaya street in central Moscow.

Over 130 military vehicles, 3,000 military servicemen and 74 aircraft are expected to take part in the parade proper, which will take place on May 9.

A self-propelled howitzer drives along a road REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

The event celebrates the 74th anniversary of the World War II victory over Nazi Germany and has been a staple of Soviet and Russian pride since the conflict ended.

"The future is ours," said 90-year-old world war two veteran, Kim Kovalyov.

"We don't have to shake (in fear) ... No one will hurt us, not the big ones, nor the small ones, I mean the countries.

"But in case things turn rough, I guess we will have to give equal responses."