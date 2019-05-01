Arbitration court to decide on Semenya’s right to compete as a woman

A Court of Arbitration in Switzerland will give its verdict on Wednesday on whether South African runner Caster Semenya should be allowed to compete in women’s athletics competitions.

Semenya is a double Olympic gold medallist and three times world champion over 800 metres. But her right to compete is under threat from a proposal by the sport's ruling body, the International Association of Athletics Federations, which would restrict the level of testosterone permitted for female runners.

The IAAF says: "If a 'differences of sex development' athlete has testes and male levels of testosterone, they get the same increases in bone and muscle size and strength and increases in haemoglobin that a male gets when they go through puberty, which is what gives men such a performance advantage over women.

"Therefore, to preserve fair competition in the female category, it is necessary to require differences of sex development athletes to reduce their testosterone down to female levels before they compete at international level."

Under these rules, women athletes with differences of sex development would have to reduce, and maintain, their testosterone levels to 5 nanomoles per litre or fewer in order to compete.

Professor of Practical Ethics at Oxford University Julian Savulescu told Good Morning Europe that any change to the rules should not apply to athletes already competing.

“I don’t think this is the right solution, at least not in retrospect,” he said. ‘Female athletics has been full of women who have an intersex condition like androgen sensitivity syndrome, which produces high levels of testostorone. So many of the gold medallists throughout history will have a condition like Semenya. She has been raised as a women and she has competed and given her life so far. I think it’s one to change the rules prospectively, but to ruin the lives of athletes who are already in competition.”

