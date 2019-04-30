Watch: Mare who trots around town on her own is not horsing around

Residents hoofing it to work in a leafy area of Frankfurt have an unusual companion in the mornings – Jenny the horse.

But the 22-year-old Arabian mare is a familiar sight to residents of Fechenheim, as she takes her daily solo stroll.

Her owner, Werner Weischedel, says locals know her and tram drivers even slow down for her as she completes her 15km-a-day constitutional.

But just in case she comes across a new face, she wears a sign on her harness reading: "My name is Jenny, I didn't run away, I'm just going for a walk. Thank you."

Weischedel is not worried that she might get lost.

"Everybody knows her, and she knows every possible danger there is, and she is not afraid of anything. She trusts people and knows everybody.

"And she knows where the best grass is growing and knows all the places where trees have new shoots, and just generally really knows her way around."

Jenny used to walk in the company of fellow mare Charly, who died of cancer six months ago.

Initially, Weischedel or his wife would walk with her after her companion's death, but they soon realised that she was managing "just fine on her own".

And if she does feel uncomfortable, such as when there are fireworks on New Year's Eve – she calls it a day and returns home to her stable all by herself.