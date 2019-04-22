Horses saddled with medieval dresses for the Bavarian Easter procession

Hundreds of visitors flocked to take part in a unique Easter procession in Germany - in which horses are put in traditional Bavarian or medieval dress and paraded through town.

People in Ettendorf take part each year in the tradition which has been passed from generation to generation, dating back to 1891.

About 500 people took part this year in the "Georgi ride", which takes its name from St George.

Parading in pairs before the church, the horses are blessed by the priest, who sprinkles them with holy water.

"Today we have this beautiful panorama view, with the fields blooming and people celebrating. It is really beautiful and nice to be part of it," said Konrad Haberlandt, from Traunstein, who had put on his "Lederhosen" and travelled with his whole family to take part in the event.