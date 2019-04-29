Watch: Shortlist revealed for Aga Khan Architecture Award

The shortlist of projects competing for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture and its $1 million-prize has been revealed. The award recognises architecture that addresses the needs and aspirations of Muslim communities.

Nominees this year include an Indonesian micro-library and the Muttrah fish market in Muscat, the design for which highlights tradition while also catering to Oman's growing tourist industry.

The 20 shortlisted projects for 2019, located in 16 different countries, were announced in Kazan, Russia, at an exhibition on the award.

One project, the AM Residence in Jakarta, Indonesia, features a design inspired by the country's traditional stilt houses which use natural ventilation and minimal walls and simple windows for a seamless relationship between exterior and interior.

Another in Beijing, the Courtyard House Plugin, is a prefabricated modular system developed for installation within courtyard houses in the traditionally Muslim district of Dashilar, home to communities who do not have the means for renovations.

The SOS Children's Village in Tadjourah, Djibouti, is a design based on a traditional medina – with a layout of narrow streets that maximises shade and ventilation while providing shelter for the most vulnerable in society.

The Jarahieh School, in Al-Marj, Lebanon, provides educational facilities for children from 300 Syrian refugee families, creates a hub for community activities and offers the settlement’s only secure shelter in the event of an earthquake.

Many of the projects also notably incorporate design elements that deal with climate challenges, such as Ethiopia's Warka Water – a triangular frame made from local bamboo that encloses a thin polyester mesh, which captures droplets from high humidity in the air.

Other shortlisted designs can be found in Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Palestine and Iran.