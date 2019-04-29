Elections 2019: The political landscape of Spain has changed colour

The results of election day have coloured the map of Spain in swathes of Socialist red. With more than 99% of the votes counted, the figures become final.

The Socialist Party (PSOE) won 123 seats in the Congress of Deputies, 37 more than in the current Parliament.

The Popular Party (PP) has lost 71 seats, from 137 to 66, undoubtedly affected by the fragmentation of the right. It is the worst result of its history. In 2016, they won the most votes in 42 of the provinces, while these elections they managed that in only four.

United We Can also have lost strength, disappearing completely from the map this year, when in the previous elections they had emerged triumphant from five districts, including Barcelona. The results attribute them 35 seats, which is a loss of ten since 2016.

Citizens (Cs), on the contrary, put 25 deputies in to congress, from 32 to 57 parliamentarians and becoming the third force.

The extreme right-wing party Vox have imposed themselves as the fifth party of Parliament. From not having any deputy to now having 24.

In Vizcaya, Guipúzcoa and Álava, the Basque Nationalist Party has gained momentum, obtaining the majority of the votes in the three provinces and winning one more deputy in Congress (6).

Esquerra has remained victorious in Lleida and Girona, but this time he has also triumphed from Tarragona. The independence party won 6 further seats in Parliament, from 9 to 15.