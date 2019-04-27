Indigenous Brazilians protest against President Bolsonaro’s land reforms

Thousands of indigenous Brazilians have demonstrated in Brasilia against government policies which they say threaten their way of life.

The representatives of more than 300 tribes are angry that President Jair Bolsonaro has closed down the country’s indigenous affairs agency, transferring its powers to the agriculture ministry, which has historically defended the interests of farmers.

Bolsonaro says he wants to reduce the amount of land set aside as reservations for indigenous people, who make up less than 1% of the country’s population.