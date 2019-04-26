McKee murder investigation: Police identify gunman in new video

Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Northern Ireland last week released new footage of the night of the shooting in a fresh appeal to the local community, who they believe know the gunman's identity.

“I want to find the people who murdered Lyra and I believe the information that can help us bring those responsible to justice lies within the local community," Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said in a press release.

"Approximately 100 people were on the ground on the night Lyra was murdered – people saw the gunman and his associates. I think people within the community know who they are. I’m asking them to come forward and help us," Murphy continued.

The video shows three men who were involved in the rioting, while police identify one as the gunman, who they believe is his late teens.

“ In the footage, you can see that he is shorter than both of the other men and of stocky build. It’s my belief he is the gunman that fired indiscriminately into the crowd, placed the community and police officers at risk and took the life of Lyra," Murphy said.

"I recognise that people living in Creagan may find it's difficult to come forward to speak to police. Today, I want to provide a personal reassurance that we are able to deal with those issues sensitively," Murphy said, echoing similar appeals in recent days.

McKee's killing by an Irish nationalist militant during a riot in Londonderry has sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence that cost the lives of some 3,600 people.

The New IRA, one of a small number of groups that oppose the peace accord, has said one of its members shot the 29-year-old reporter dead in the Creggan area of the city on Thursday when opening fire on police during a riot McKee was watching.

The killing, which followed a large car bomb in Londonderry in January that police also blamed on the New IRA, has raised fears that small marginalised militant groups are exploiting a political vacuum in the province and tensions caused by Britain's decision to leave the European Union.