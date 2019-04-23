This photo of women cleaning the TV studio before election debate irks social media users | #TheCube

Feminism has become a key issue ahead of Spain's general election this weekend as parties try to convince hordes of undecided female voters.

It is against this backdrop that a cutaway shot from Monday evening's televised debate got traction on social media.

The image shows women cleaning around the television studio as the all-male line-up of politicians prepares for the debate.

Some social media users claimed this was ironic in an election that has brought women's issues to the fore.

"The debate has not yet begun and the first on the forehead: so much women's empowerment and so much feminine and there are two cleaning ladies with mops polishing the set. # DebateRTVE #The Debate,” said one user.

"They say a picture is worth more than 1,000 words. This image from the #ELDEBATEenRTVE set shows that #there's still a lot to do. They want to rule while they [women] pass the mop", said another.

"This is the photo of the sticky ground, women surely subcontracted by multiservice, invisible in the great debate of the men of the state. They talk about families and help, that woman who surely does not reach 900 euros. These are our truths," said another user.