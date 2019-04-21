Ukrainian comedian tipped to win presidential race by landslide: Exit poll

A Ukrainian comedian, who plays a fictitious president in a TV show, is tipped to become Ukraine's next leader, according to a national exit poll.

Volodymyr Zelensky, who has no previous experience in politics, has won 73% of the vote, the poll showed, surpassing his rival, incumbent Petro Poroshenko, who has just 25% of the vote.

Zelensky and Poroshenko battled in a run-off vote to decide the country's next president on Sunday.

Zelensky told a crowd of supporters on Sunday "we did it together. Thanks to everyone. Now there will be no pathetic speeches, I just want to say - thank you."

Poroshenko has said he has admitted defeat but told his supporters he would not leave politics.

"Dear Ukrainian, this month I will leave the post of the head of state. This is how the majority of Ukrainians have decided and I accept this decision. I will leave the office but I want to announce firmly: I will not leave politics, " he said.

Zelensky, 41, led the first round of voting three weeks ago which listed 39 candidates on the ballot paper.

Zelensky and Poroshenko met in an unconventional debate at a football stadium in Kyiv on Friday after the comedian challenged the incumbent president to a debate on social media. Both have pledged to keep Ukraine on a pro-Western course.

The actor is best known for playing an ordinary teacher who is unexpectedly elected to the presidency after an angry rant about corruption was posted online by his students.

However, Poroshenko, who has been the leader since 2014, has warned his opponent's lack of experience would leave Ukraine vulnerable to Russia.

The country has been fighting a war against Russian-backed forces in the east and whoever is confirmed as the next president will also inherit the West's standoff with Russia following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

Zelensky has proved popular with his campaign to end corruption, ramp up living standards, and end the war in the eastern Donbass region but he has not overtly specified how he intends to do so in the election campaign.