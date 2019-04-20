France deploys 60,000 police for first Gilets Jaunes protest after Notre Dame fire

Some 60,000 police officers will be deployed across France on Saturday as authorities expect the Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement's 23rd day of national action to be marred by violence following the blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, said that intelligence services expect rioters to take to the streets in several cities including Toulouse, Montpellier and Bordeaux but "most particularly in Paris."

"The rioters have visibly not been moved by what happened at Notre-Dame," Castaner added, criticising the "polemic" and "the most absurd conspiracy theories" that surfaced following the blaze at Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday. He also condemned calls made on social media to protest near the ravaged monument.

"The threat is serious and calls for a reinforced presence," he said.

The Prefecture de Police has imposed a security perimeter around the cathedral until Monday.

'Crazy money'

The devastating blaze on Monday evening was followed by an outpouring of sadness and a moment of national unity.

About €1 billion has been pledged so far to restore the 850-year-old building. These were boosted by donations from some of the country's wealthiest families including the Arnault and Pinault families, owners of luxury groups LVMH and Kering respectively, and the Bettencourt, the family behind the L'Oreal beauty empire, as well as companies such as Total, BNP, Société Générale and Sanofi.

However, many in the Gilets Jaunes movement —which started in mid-November as a rally against planned fuel tax hikes but quickly morphed into a larger societal crisis about inequality — soon turned angry over these donations.

Ingrid Levavasseur, one of the prominent figures of the protest railed against "these millionaires who release crazy money" for Notre Dame but who cannot be "bothered to release this crazy money for people who suffer daily" in a video posted on Facebook.

She also criticised the government for promising to unblock funds for the restoration on the day of the disaster, but not doing the same "to help others."

The CGT, France's biggest trade union confederation, also denounced the donations in a statement following the fire at Notre Dame, arguing they would be "less questionable without the massive tax exemptions which shift the burden of solidarity upon taxpayers, while giving rich donors an image of generosity."

"The obole "generously" granted by these leaders shows that billions of euros can be mobilized to respond to social emergencies if we look for money where it is," the statement added.