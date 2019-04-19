Watch live: Catholics carry out ‘Way of the Cross‘ ritual around Notre Dame Cathedral

To commemorate Good Friday, the Catholic community in Paris perform the "Way of the Cross" ritual, which recounts Christ's passion, around the Notre Dame Cathedral, after a fire ravaged the famed gothic structure earlier this week.

The Way of the Cross refers to a series of images depicting Jesus on the day of his crucifixion and accompanying prayers.

Often, a series of 14 images are arranged in a numbered order along a path and people go from image to image, in order, stopping at each station to say a prayer.