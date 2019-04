13 people have been shot dead by gunmen who opened fire on a family party at a bar in Mexico.

The assailants are said to have been searching for a bar owner - but it’s not clear whether the man they were looking for was among the victims. The attack happened in the city of Minatitlan in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

The oil rich region has been the focus of gang violence and corruption scandals for many years.

Seven men, five women and a child died in the shooting.