Facebook bans UK far-right groups including Britain First and the English Defence League

Facebook has confirmed it has placed a ban on 12 far-right individuals and organisations it considers to "spread hate". The prohibition includes Instagram.

Those who will no longer be able to use the platforms include the British National Party and Nick Griffin, the English Defence League and Paul Ray, Knights Templar International and Jim Dowson, Britain First and Paul Golding and Jayda Fransen, the National Front and Tony Martin, and Jack Renshaw.

In a statement Facebook said:

“Individuals and organisations who spread hate, or attack or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are, have no place on Facebook. Under our Dangerous Individuals & Organisations policy, we ban those who proclaim a violent or hateful mission or are engaged in acts of hate or violence. The individuals and organisations we have banned today violate this policy, and they will no longer be allowed a presence on Facebook or Instagram. Posts and other content which expresses praise or support for these figures and groups will also be banned."

Facebook said it goes through an extensive process to determine which groups or individuals to designate as dangerous and that they consider a number of signals.