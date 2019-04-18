Doctor Miracle part 2: The Congolese surgeon helping women recover from rape

Dr Denis Mukwege, also known as Dr Miracle, has operated on thousands of women who have been brutally raped and he knows the physical wounds are only ‘half the battle’.

At Panzi hospital in Bukavu - which he founded 30 years ago in the Democratic Republic of Congo - Doctor Miracle keeps his fight alive against sexual violence.

In an interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel, Mukwege said "All of these women who are coming here, they have a very deep trauma and you can't help them physically without taking care of their psychological state. We need really to help them to be able to reintegrate their community and restart their life even if they went through terrible things".

Mukwege thinks that rape victims are the strongest women out of them all. He recounts seeing ‘the skinniest women who maybe eat like twice a week, but can carry like 200 pounds’ and reckons their pain after being raped could transform their lives.

He talks about being frightened to leave his hospital compound after an attack by an armed gang. "People with guns we’re waiting for me at my house. And when I just entering in my home they start to shoot and I’m so sorry that one of my staff were killed at this moment and this was a terrible thing that happened in my life".

