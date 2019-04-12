Watch live: Greens' spitzenkandidat Bas Eickhout on the future of Europe

Bas Eickhout, one of the Greens' candidates to become the next European Commission president, is to outline his vision for the future of Europe at a special event on Friday.

You can watch live on this page from 18h CEST on Friday, April 12.

Eickhout, from the Netherlands, has been an MEP since 2009. He was chosen in November as the European Greens' co-spitzenkandidat alongside Germany's Ska Keller.

He is appearing at the Democracy Alive festival, which is being held on the Dutch island of Texel from April 11-13.

It aims to reinforce trust and optimism in the European project and increase voter turnout in the upcoming European Parliament elections.

