Watch live: EU's Margrethe Vestager discusses the future of Europe

The EU's competition chief Margrethe Vestager will be debating the future direction of Europe at a special festival.

Vestager will be followed on stage by Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, who will talk on the same subject.

The Democracy Alive event, held on the Dutch island of Texel, kicks off today. It will gather some of the bloc's decision-makers, NGOs, trade unions, influencers and activists.

It is inspired by the Nordic tradition of democracy festivals and aims to encourage civic engagement and increase interest in European democracy "at a challenging time for European cohesion" and "greatly increase voter turnout in the 2019 elections".