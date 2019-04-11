Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd back in the UK from Georgia

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd is back in the UK and in custody at a London police station, said the MET police.

Shepherd was extradited from Georgia where he fled to after he was found guilty for the death of Charlotte Brown in 2015 and sentenced to six years in prison at the Old Bailey court in London.

The pair had been on a first date when they were thrown from Shepherd’s speedboat and into the Thames river. They were not wearing life jackets and both had been drinking.

Shepherd was rescued but 24-year-old Brown died.

He handed himself into authorities in Georgia in January but gave an interview to Georgian media protesting his innocence saying it had been an accident and Brown had been driving at the time.

Shepherd is set to appear in court on Thursday. He will then start his six-year sentence.