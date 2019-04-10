EU Summit: Brexit showdown as May seeks Article 50 delay

European Union leaders will gather in Brussels on Wednesday to decide on whether to allow a further Brexit delay — and for how long.

The summit comes a few weeks after EU27 leaders agreed to a Brexit extension until April 12. Had British PM Theresa May managed to get her Withdrawal Agreement through parliament it would have been May 22 - but she failed to do so. Following this, she wrote to EU Council President Donald Tusk, requesting an extension until June 30.

Last night in a letter, Tusk urged member states to consider an extension lasting up to one year.

"Importantly, a long extension would provide more certainty and predictability by removing the threat of constantly shifting cliff-edge dates. Furthermore, in the event of a continued stalemate, such a longer extension would allow the UK to rethink its Brexit strategy," wrote Tusk.

But pushback is expected by some leaders, including France's Emmanuel Macron, who has been resistant to further delays until the UK is able to break its own political impasse and identify a way forward.

READ MORE: EU considers longer extension

Follow our live blog below: