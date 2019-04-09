Watch live: MPs debate Brexit delay request as May visits Macron and Merkel

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday met German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was headed to Paris for a visit to French President Emmanuel Macron to seek support for a new Brexit delay, from April 12 to June 30.

Meanwhile, the MPs are due to debate and vote on her Brexit delay proposal this afternoon. You can watch live coverage on this page.

The vote is a result of moves by Labour MP Yvette Cooper that sought a legally-binding way of stopping the UK leaving the EU without a deal agreed.

She got a bill through parliament on Monday that compels Theresa May to request MPs approve an extension to Brexit.

They will discuss today whether to rubber stamp May's wish to extend to June 30.

May and Merkel agree to ensure 'orderly withdrawal'

May and Merkel discussed the UK’s request for an extension of Article 50 to June 30 with the option to bring this forward if a deal is ratified earlier, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The British Prime Minister also updated Chancellor Merkel on the ongoing discussions with the Opposition.

"The leaders agreed on the importance of ensuring Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the European Union," the spokesperson added.

EU ready to grant delay

On the eve of an emergency EU summit in Brussels, chief EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the bloc was ready to grant a delay, but that the duration "has got to be in line with the purpose of any such extension".

"Any extension should serve a purpose. The length should be proportional to the objective. Our objective is an orderly withdrawal," Barnier told a news conference in Luxembourg.

"No-deal will never be the EU's decision. In order to avoid no-deal, the UK needs to agree to a deal," Barnier said.

EU leaders, fatigued by the three-year Brexit crisis, have repeatedly refused to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement that May agreed in November. Barnier repeated that, though he held open the option of agreeing much closer post-Brexit ties.

Talks with Labour continue

Talks between Labour and May's government continued. Labour's demands include keeping Britain in a customs union with the EU, something that is hard to reconcile with May's desire for Britain to have an independent trade policy, and a second referendum on any deal.

Asked if the government had shown any willingness to change its position on a customs union, John McDonnell, its finance policy chief, told reporters: "Not yet, not even changes in language that I detect, but we'll see what comes out this afternoon."

The EU has been clear that it would accept a softer Brexit, but the idea is anathema to eurosceptics in May's party who have helped to defeat May's divorce deal three times this year.

EU ministers discussed their conditions for any long delay, which include Britain holding European Parliament elections in May and committing to "sincere cooperation", or not undermining EU reforms and institutions should it stay a member for longer.

Without an extension, Britain is due to leave the EU on Friday, without a deal to cushion the economic shock.