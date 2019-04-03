Watch live: Under-fire Theresa May takes MPs' questions amid Brexit chaos

Embattled UK prime minister Theresa May will face MPs' questions early this afternoon amid anger in some quarters over her Brexit climbdown.

You can watch live on this page. If you viewing on the Euronews app and having trouble seeing the video player, click here.

After a marathon meeting with her senior ministers on Tuesday, May emerged to announce she would ask the European Union for another Brexit delay.

She also offered to sit down with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn in a bid to break the deadlock in getting the deal approved by parliament.

In his opening comments at PMQs, Corbyn said he welcomed the Prime Minister's offer of talks and said he was glad she was willing to compromise to achieve a deal.

He went on to ask why poverty has risen under May’s administration to which May replied that no one wants to see poverty go up but the only way to stop this was through strong employment, welfare, and by ensuring fair pay for work.

A people's vote

Scottish National Party MP Ian Blackford once again called for a people's vote on Brexit.

He went on to ask why May had not invited the Scottish and Welsh governments to meet with her.

I'm actually meeting the first member of Scotland later today," she replied, adding the first minister of Wales would also have an audience with her in London.

May said she was happy to meet with members but that Blackford has a policy of revoking article 50, whereas Corbyn shares her desire to reach a deal to leave the bloc.

May's meeting with Corbyn

Tory MP Lee Rowley asked the prime minister what qualifies Corbyn for involvement in Brexit.

"Every member of this house is involved in Brexit," she said. "We need to get an agreement through this house.

May added she believes what the public wants is for her to "work across this house to find a solution".

The SNP’s Stewart Hosie said that after two years of deadlock and a seven-hour cabinet meeting all May could do was invite Corbyn to become co-owner of her failure, adding that it looked like a trap.

May's climbdown sparked criticism from Brexiters like Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, angry at Corbyn's involvement.

Corbyn repeated his Labour party aimed to keep a customs union with the EU, access for Britain to its single market, and protections for workers.