Harry Potter: May's Brexit meeting with Corbyn compared to scene involving Voldemort

A Conservative party source told a UK journalist that Theresa May's Brexit meeting with the leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, was like the Harry Potter character Voldemort having his soul broken, as she is "tearing apart the soul of the party".

It may come as a slightly strange comparison but it was one that Twitter users took too with humour and horror as May and Corbyn met to try and break the parliamentary Brexit deadlock.

Others meanwhile, said the Conservative source should have read another book.

Others were simply confused a Conservative source would call its own party the bad guys.