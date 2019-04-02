Watch: Tourists flee large wave after Icelandic glacier collapse

Tourists admiring a glacier in Iceland had to flee on Sunday after big slabs of ice collapsed triggering a large wave.

About a dozen people were observing the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier, part of Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon in southeast Iceland, when chunks fell in the water below creating a large wave rushing towards the shore.

All the tourists appear to have made it to safety and no one was reported injured.

Stephen Mantler, a mountain guide for the Háfjall tour company, captured the footage. He described the calving as "one of the largest and closest we've seen this winter!"

"Also a good illustration why we always tell our clients to immediately leave the beach if the glacier calves", he added.