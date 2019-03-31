Manhunt underway in London after four people stabbed

Four people were stabbed on Saturday and Sunday in the Edmonton area in North London, police said.

“The four victims are all from different backgrounds and appear to have been selected at random due to them being alone and vulnerable, said Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Smillie from the Met Police.

“There is nothing to suggest this incident is terror-related," he added.

A suspect was arrested on Sunday morning but "enquiries continue to establish if he is the individual behind these incidents," police said.

Investigators are looking for a single male suspect, which they have described as a "black man, approximately 6ft 3ins tall, of skinny build and wearing dark clothing, possibly a hooded top."

Two of the four victims are in critical conditions, police said. The other victims sustain injuries that are not life-threatening.

The first stabbing incident took place around 7pm local time on Saturday and the last one occurred just before 10am on Sunday, according to the police statement.

"My advice to the public in the area where these incidents took place stay vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and call 999 if you see anyone matching the suspect's description behaving suspiciously."