German police arrest 10 people suspected of plotting major attacks with weapons and explosives

German police arrested 10 people suspected to be planning a major attack with stockpiled weapons and explosives, a prosecution spokesman said.

Officials disclosed little detail about the case but one of the suspects was confirmed as a Tajikistan national.

The arrests were carried out in the early hours in western and southern parts of Germany.

Prosecutors said the suspects were arrested for allegedly plotting a “serious, state-endangering crime” while local media reported they were supporters of the so-called Islamic State.

Public broadcaster BR reported later on Saturday that the 10 suspects had been released but investigations were continuing.

Authorities in Europe are on high alert since last week's New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 people.

Germany has seen several Islamist militant attacks in recent years, the last major attack in 2016 when 12 people were killed in a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

Read more: Why Europe is still fighting the war on terror