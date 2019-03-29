May on latest Brexit defeat: 'Implications of the House's decision are grave'

MPs have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement for a third time by 344 votes to 286.

"I think it should be a matter of profound regret to every member of this House that once again we have been unable to support leaving the European Union in an orderly fashion.

“The implications of the House’s decision are grave.”

May reminded everyone that because of MPs' rejection of the deal, the UK is set to leave the European Union in two weeks' time, on April 12.

“This is not enough time to agree, legislate for and ratify a deal, and yet the House has been clear it will not permit leaving without a deal.”

After her acknowledging her defeat, May said MPs “had to agree on an alternative way forward,” adding the house will have to “continue the process” on Monday.

"I feel we're reaching the limits of the process in this House," she added, recalling Parliament had rejected all the variations of the deal on the table thus far.

"This government will continue to press the case for an orderly Brexit," May said.

The EU council is now set to meet on April 10 to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc.

A second round of 'Indicative Votes' will be held on Monday in an attempt to get a clear result on a scenario that will gain major support in the house.