House of Commons will vote on approving Withdrawal Agreement on Friday, but confusion still rife

The House of Commons will vote on approving the UK's Withdrawal Agreement with the EU on Friday. However, confusion is still rife in and outside the house as the government uses procedural, legal and semantic means to comply with recent EU conditions regarding the Brexit extension to May 22.

Commons leader Andrea Leadsom made the announcement some moments ago in the chamber.

The Motion

The motion being debated tomorrow (Friday) is as follows:

That this House notes the European Council Decision of 22 March 2019 taken in agreement with the United Kingdom extending the period under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union, which provides for an extension to the Article 50 period to 22 May 2019 only if the House of Commons approves the Withdrawal Agreement by 29 March 2019;

notes that if the House does not do so by that date the Article 50 period will only as a matter of law be extended to 12 April 2019 and that any extension beyond 22 May 2019 would require the UK to bring forward the necessary Day of Poll Order to hold elections to the European Parliament;

notes that Article 184 of the Withdrawal Agreement refers to the Political Declaration between the UK and EU agreed on 25 November 2018, but that the EU has stated it remains open to negotiating changes to the Political Declaration;

notes that the House is currently undertaking deliberations to identify whether there is a design for the future relationship that commands its support;

notes that even should changes be sought to the Political Declaration, leaving the European Union with a deal still requires the Withdrawal Agreement;

declares that it wishes to leave the EU with an agreement as soon as possible and does not wish to have a longer extension;

therefore approves the Withdrawal Agreement, the Joint Instrument and the Unilateral Declaration laid before the House on 11 March 2019 so that the UK can leave the EU on 22 May 2019;notes that this approval does not by itself meet the requirements of section 13(1)(b) of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act;

and resolves that it is content to proceed to the next steps of this process, including fulfilling section 13 of this Act.

Last Gasp

The rushed nature of recent proceedings is largely due to the following EU stipulation from the European Council conclusions of 21 March. The key section (3) reads:

"The European Council agrees to an extension until 22 May 2019, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week. If the Withdrawal Agreement is not approved by the House of Commons next week, the European Council agrees to an extension until 12 April 2019 and expects the United Kingdom to indicate a way forward before this date for consideration by the European Council."

From this article, it is implicit that parliament must therefore gain approval for the Withdrawal Agreement by end of play Friday.

Splitting the Brexit deal into two

MPs will be asked to vote only on the Withdrawal Agreement. This means that the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration — which have come in the same package until now — would be separated into two votes.

The long Withdrawal Agreement (on the terms of the UK’s exit) and shorter Political Declaration (on the future relationship) were the result of nearly two years of negotiations between London and Brussels. The deal was approved by the British government and the other 27 EU countries in November.

This does however mean the government cannot be certain of a full-on win.

"You cannot separate the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration"

Speaking at the annual British Chambers of Commerce, Labour's Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said that it was not possible to separate the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration.

"That would mean leaving the EU with absolutely no idea of where we are heading.

"That cannot be acceptable.

"We would not vote for that."

"As president Juncker and President Tusk made clear in a written letter to the prime minister on the 14th of January, these were their words: 'As for the link between the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration….it can be made clear that these two documents, while being of a different nature, are part of the same negotiated package'”.

Starmer said May later told the Commons that: “There was absolute clarity on the explicit linkage between the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration.”

What is the Withdrawal Agreement?

The legally-binding Withdrawal Agreement would establish a “transition or implementation period” to run after Brexit until the end of 2020, during which many existing arrangements would stay in place. It covers the financial settlement between the UK and the EU, citizens' rights and the controversial backstop.

What is the Political Declaration?

The shorter and not legally binding declaration political declaration sets out the basis for future relations, including trade.

In the last two times the government's Brexit deal was presented to Parliament, the two documents were voted on together.

What did the EU say at last week's summit?

At last week's summit, the EU said it would extend Article 50 for the UK until May 22 if the withdrawal agreement was passed on March 29. But it did not say anything about the political declaration.

Some are taking this to mean that the government will try to pass the Withdrawal Agreement without the Political Declaration.

"Labour source believes what Andrea Leadsom has announced is government plan to split Withdrawal Agreement from political declaration in the hope they can get that through. So not quite MV3," tweeted Sky's political correspondent Kate McCann.

"Theresa May has decided to put the Withdrawal Agreement alone to a Commons vote tomorrow, without the Political Declaration," said the Sun newspaper Political Editor Tom Newton Dun on Twitter.

However, the Telegraph's political correspondent Jack Maidment pointed out that the Withdrawal Agreement could only be ratified if the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration are voted together (Article 13).