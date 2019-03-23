Silent vigil mourns victims of Dutch tram attack

Thousands gathered for a silent vigil on Friday evening to honour the victims of the Utrecht tram attack in the Netherlands earlier this week.

Dutch prosecutors say they will charge the main suspect, Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, 37, with offences including multiple murder or manslaughter with terrorist intent.

The three Dutch victims were identified as a 19-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 49. Three others, ranging from 20 to 74 years old, were critically injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors said they had so far not been able to establish a connection between the victims and the suspected gunman.

Tanis admitted his guilt to a judge on Friday and has said he acted alone, Dutch prosecutors said.

The attacker has been described as being mentally unstable and was reportedly a drug addict.

Tanis is due to appear before the court again within two weeks, at which point his detention can be extended by up to 90 days.