Cruise ship to 'evacuate its 1,300 passengers after sending mayday signal off the coast of Norway'.

A cruise ship will evacuate its 1,300 passengers after suffering engine failure in windy weather off the coast of Norway, said police.

The Viking Sky was drifting towards land and had sent out a mayday signal, said the country's maritime rescue service.

The Norwegian rescue services said on Twitter they have sent several helicopters and vessels to the site to help rescue the passengers.

The Norwegian Red Cross tweeted it was sending 60 volunteers to help the rescue services.

The cruise ship belongs to the Viking Ocean Cruises company, which was founded by Norwegian billionaire businessman Torstein Hagen.