Confusion as Trump cancels sanctions on North Korea that hadn’t been announced

Donald Trump is facing accusations his administration is in disarray after tweeting he was cancelling new sanctions against North Korea that hadn’t even been imposed.

The US President appeared to be rebuking his own Treasury department in the tweet, which said “It was announced today by the US Treasury that additional large scale sanctions would be added to those already existing sanctions on North Korea. I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!”

Trump's North Korea Tweet

The message created confusion in Washington, with many initially thinking Trump was referring to the blacklisting of two Chinese shipping companies accused of helping Pyongyang with its nuclear weapons programme.

But other analysts believe Trump’s tweet revealed internal divisions within his administration over what approach to take with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un following the collapse of last month’s Hanoi summit.