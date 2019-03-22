Unique beauty pageant launches for survivors of disfigurement | #TheCube

The UK beauty pageant scene is getting a makeover as a special version is set to be launched in Sheffield, aiming to challenge conventional beauty.

Miss Unique Beauty UK is the first of its kind for survivors of burns, scarring and other visible differences.

The founder, Rochelle Barrett, suffered third degree burns to 80% of her body, after an accident with a kettle of boiling water when she was just eight months old. She spent years hiding her burns with clothes and makeup, but decided to take part in Miss Caribbean UK in 2015, despite her scars.

"It made me feel so empowered and to be able to show my burns to so many people made me feel like if I can feel like this, why can I not give other fellow survivors like myself the same feeling?" she told Euronews.

Miss Unique Beauty UK begins on 30th March.