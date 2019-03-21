Brexit delay set to dominate EU summit as May goes to Brussels

Theresa May, the British prime minister, is expected to travel to Brussels later today to meet with EU leaders at the European Council and discuss a short delay to Brexit, which is planned on March 29.

In a letter sent to the EU on Wednesday, the British PM sought an extension to Article 50 until June 30. On Wednesday night, addressing the British public from Downing Street, May said that she is "not prepared to delay Brexit any further than the 30th of June".

Watch May's full statement

But there is no guarantee that the EU will accept an extension. The condition for an extension, is for the British parliament to vote for the Withdrawal Agreement deal that May struck with the EU, according to EU Council president Donald Tusk at a press conference on Wednesday.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will also go to Brussels on Thursday to discuss an "alternative" Brexit plan with EU leaders. He is expected to meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, as well as the Secretary-General of the European Commission, Martin Selmayr, and to hold talks with several EU leaders including the Spanish PM, Pedro Sanchez.

Corbyn will express confidence that an alternative to May's Brexit deal can be agreed in the UK parliament, the Labour Party said.

In a leaked memo, British government officials confirmed the UK is expected to fully start implementing its planning for a no-deal Brexit next Monday because no delay to the scheduled departure of March 29 will have been agreed in time.

Euronews's Political Editor Darren McCaffrey told Good Morning Europe that agreement on a Brexit delay at this summit was highly unlikely.

“The commission and the council have complained that the letter they received from the British Prime Minister came way too late for them to make a decision,” he said.

Watch Darren McCaffrey's briefing in the video above.