Bosnian war: Former leader Karadzic faces second genocide conviction

Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic faces the United Nations (UN) appeals judges on Wednesday at the Hague in the Netherlands.

The International Criminal Tribunal will cast the final judgement on whether or not to overturn Karadzic's 2016 guilty verdict of genocide, regarding the Bosnian war (1992 - 1995) in a trial which took 7 years to complete.

Around 100,000 people died and millions became homeless during the war which resulted in the collapse of former Yugoslavia.

Who is he?

Radovan Karadzic was a former Bosnian Serb politician and convicted war criminal who served as the President of Republika Srpska during the Bosnian War and sought the unification of that entity with Serbia.

Trained as a psychiatrist, he co-founded the Serb Democratic Party in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Karadzic went on the run for 12 years after he was initially indicted and was arrested in 2008 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Karadzic is sometimes referred to in Western media as the "Butcher of Bosnia"

What has he been convicted of?

In 2016, he was convicted of genocide for the Srebrenica massacre, which saw more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys killed by Bosnian-Serb forces in July 1995.

He was sentenced to 40 years in prison as the 73-year-old was also found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence and a second genocide conviction for his alleged role in a policy of targeting non-Serbs across Bosnia in the early years of the war.

What are his lawyers saying?

He and his lawyers said prosecutors unfairly blackened his name and that Karadzic's words were twisted during the seven-year trial.

What do he and his lawyers want?

To overturn Karadzic's conviction and for the judges to order a re-run of the trial.

What happens after the judges rule?

The ruling by the judges on Wednesday will be final and can not be appealed. The ruling will end one of the highest profile legal battles stemming from the Balkan wars