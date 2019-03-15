Watch: Footage captures suspect being detained in New Zealand shootings

Mobile video footage shot earlier on Friday showed the moment four suspects were detained by police after mass shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The footage showed an apparent suspect being detained by police officers from an SUV which was rammed by a police car and showed bystanders crying after the shootings.

A gunman shot dead 49 people and wounded more than 40 at two mosques,

Police later said three people were in custody including one man in his late 20s who had been charged with murder. He is to appear in court on Saturday.