New Zealand mosques shooting: what we know

49 people were killed and more than 20 seriously injured at two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch on Friday, New Zealand authorities said.

Here is what we know about the deadly attack so far:

What we know about the circumstances of the attack

Video footage widely circulated on social media, apparently taken by a gunman and posted online live as the attack unfolded, showed him driving to one mosque as music played in his vehicle. After parking, he took two guns and walked a short distance to the entrance of the mosque.

He then opened fire. Over the course of five minutes, he repeatedly shoots worshippers, leaving well over a dozen bodies in one room alone.

He returned to the car during that period to change guns and went back to the mosque to shoot anyone showing signs of life.

Worshippers, possibly dead or wounded, lay huddled on the floor of the mosque, the video showed.

Ahmad Al-Mahmoud, who was at the Al Noor mosque, said the attacker man burst into the mosque as worshippers were kneeling for prayers.

"He had a big gun ... he came and started shooting everyone in the mosque, everywhere," said the man, Al-Mahmoud. He said he and others escaped by breaking through a glass door.

Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere".

Police said the second mosque attacked was in the suburb of Linwood, but gave no details.

What we know about the suspects

A man in late 20s has been charged with murder and should appear in Christchurch court tomorrow morning, Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a press conference.

Three other people were apprehended with firearms in the area, Bush said, and investigators are working through to see what their involvement was.

The suspects held extremist views but had not been on any police watchlists, the Prime Minister said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that an Australian citizen with far-right extremist views was among those taken into custody.

An Australian man is believed to have published an online manifesto, shortly before the video was streamed. The document was linked to from three social media accounts belonging to Brenton Tarrant, according to Storyful.

The writer of the manifesto says he is 28 and Australian. The document, stretching to more than 16,000 words, rails against immigration and cites a list of events from various periods of history which inspired his self-acknowledged terrorist attack.

He also says that he decided to commit the murders following a trip to Europe in 2017 when he saw Emmanuel Macron triumph over his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election and saw people he believed were immigrants living in France.

He denied that he was acting on behalf of any groups.

What we know about the victims

New Zealand's prime minister said many of those caught up in the shootings may have been migrants and refugees.

The Indonesian foreign minister was cited by media as saying six Indonesians had been inside the mosque when the attack occurred, with three managing to escape and three unaccounted for.

Afghanistan's ambassador to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, Wahidullah Waissi, said on Twitter three Afghans had been wounded.

Malaysia's Anwar Ibrahim said one Malaysian had been wounded in the attack, which he described as a "black tragedy facing humanity and universal peace".

The Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for Friday prayers when the shooting occurred but all members were safe, a team coach said.

Reactions

"They are us," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said of the victims.

"The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand," she said as she condemned the attack.

The country has been placed on the highest level of security alert. All mosques in New Zealand had been asked to shut their doors, police said.

"I condemn the violent, extremist, right-wing terrorist attack that has stolen the lives of so many innocent New Zealanders as they went about their peaceful practice of worship at their mosques in Christchurch today," the Australian Prime Minister tweeted.

Political and Islamic leaders across Asia and the Middle East expressed their disgust at the deadly shooting.

"Indonesia strongly condemns this shooting act, especially at a place of worship while a Friday prayer was ongoing," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a statement.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman condemned what he called a "racist and fascist" attack.

"This attack shows the point which hostility to Islam and enmity to Muslims has reached," Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter.

Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesman Mohammad Faisal condemned the incident on social media, using the hashtag #pakistanagainstterror.

Ordinary people expressed their horror online about the widely circulated video of the shooting.

"Feeling very sick, that person is brainless and a savage," said one Indonesian twitter user who identified himself as Farhan Adhitama.