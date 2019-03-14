Raw Politics ICYMI: Brexit chaos and the EU's reactions

The essential moments from this week's Raw Politics coverage is featured in Euronews' In Case You Missed It highlights.

This week was all about Brexit. European politicians on Raw Politics reacted to British MPs voting against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and later narrowly voted to take a no-deal departure off the table for the March 29 deadline.

In an exclusive Euronews interview, Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said the EU will not open further negotiations.

Raw Politics host Tesa Arcilla also spoke with an Irish farmer about why the UK’s newly announced no-deal tariff plan would have a “detrimental effect” on the industry.

Catch up on a busy week for European politics in the video above.