Live: Brexit vote, EU summit on Syria's future, NATO's annual report

British MPs to vote on delaying Brexit: UK Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a fresh defeat after Ministers ruled out a no deal on Wednesday night. May told MPs the outcome of the vote does not change the fundamentals of Brexit. On Thursday, MPs will return to the UK parliament to vote on a possible delay to Brexit until June 30.

EU summit on Syria: Foreign Ministers from dozens of countries, including Lebanon and Turkey, as well as senior UN officials arrive in Brussels for a political discussion on the multiple aspects of the Syria crisis.

NATO annual report: NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will release his annual report for 2018. It comes at a time of increased tension with the US as President Donald Trump has questioned the value of NATO for Washington.

