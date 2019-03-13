MEPs discuss what is to come after May's moment of truth | Raw Politics

British Prime Minister Theresa May has been in the political fight of her life over the past few months and time is running out as the March 29 deadline looms.

Tuesday night’s Raw Politics panellists discussed what is in store for the embattled prime minister.

Ahead of the vote on Tuesday night over the Brexit deal, May went to Strasbourg in an attempt to negotiate changes that would appease Brexiteers her Conservative party.

“I would say she’s always been fighting for her political survival, that’s why she has boxed herself in by giving the right of her party all the red lines and now she doesn’t have any more room to manoeuvre,” said British Labour MEP Neena Gill.

David McAllister, a German MEP and member of the European People’s Party, said that May coming to Strasbourg was a “final move of willingness and cooperation” that must now be carried out by the House of Commons.

“We all want to avoid a no deal Brexit, I think that is common sense. But, those who are going to vote against the deal must then be ready to show which is acceptable to both sides.”