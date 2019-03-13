'Children trapped' after school building collapses in Nigeria

Children are among those trapped after a building collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's emergency agency says.

A three-storey building, which had a school on its top floor, fell on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Farinloye, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency's southwest region, said there was no immediate information on any casualties.

"It is believed that many people including children are currently trapped in the building," he said.

Deadly building collapses occur frequently in Nigeria due to poor implementation of construction rules.

In September 2014, 116 people, including 84 South Africans, were killed in Lagos after the collapse of a six-storey building in which a prominent televangelist was preaching.

In December 2016, at least 60 people were killed by the collapse of a church roof in the city of Uyo, east of the country.

More updates to follow