Watch live: MPs debate Brexit deal ahead of crucial vote

UK MPs are set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal this evening, which could see the finalising of the UK's departure from the EU.

You can watch the debate in the video player, above.

May is hoping new last-minute concessions will gather enough support from MPs to push her deal over the line in order to avoid a repeat of December's meaningful vote, which saw May's deal defeated in the biggest parliamentary loss in the UK's history.

Several events, including a debate with MPs and the release of legal opinions from UK Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, are set to go ahead before the vote.

You can follow updates throughout the day on the live blog below: