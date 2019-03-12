Live: May secures changes to deal, Bouteflika bows to pressure, Zidane returns to Real Madrid

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

UK's May 'secures legally-binding changes' to Brexit deal: UK Minister

British Prime Minister Theresa May has "secured legally-binding changes to the Brexit deal", Cabinet Minister David Lidington announced late on Monday evening from London, as May met with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg.

May made an eleventh-hour dash to Strasbourg, France, on Monday evening to try to get concessions from European Union officials ahead of a "meaningful vote" on her Brexit deal in the UK parliament on Tuesday.

Algeria's Bouteflika renounces to run for fifth term

Algeria's leader of 20 years, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, bowed to public pressure on Monday and announced that he would not run for a fifth term.

He also postponed the election which was scheduled to be held on April 18 and has yet to set another date. The Presidency announced that a new constitution will be put to a referendum and that a cabinet reshuffle should take place soon.

Protests — now in their third week — erupted when the ailing leader announced his intention to run.

Zinedine Zidane is reappointed as Real Madrid coach

The former French international was named as Real Madrid's new coach on Monday, nine months after he quit the club.

The 1998 World Cup star, who helmed the team to three consecutive Champions League titles, said he's "happy to come back home" despite the club's recent poor performance.

"We still have 11 matches and we will do them well," he said.

Follow our updates here: