Frenchman found guilty of killing four people at a Jewish museum in Brussels

A French citizen has been found guilty of murdering four people at Brussels' Jewish museum five years ago.

Mehdi Nemmouche shot two Israeli tourists dead, a volunteer worker and a receptionist, a Belgian court ruled.

He had fought in Syria for a jihadist group before he returned to Europe and carried out the attack, prosecutors said.

The trial has lasted two months, and high security had been in place for it.

The couple who were killed, Miriam and Emmanuel Riva, had been celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary. Their children, Ayalet, 19, and Shira, 21, described a "devoted mother" and "unassuming father who loved to travel". An advisor, speaking on their behalf, said in court that their childhood had been stolen from them.

Sentencing will be announced at a later date.

