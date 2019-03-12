U.K. grounds Boeing jet model following Ethiopian Airlines crash

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority is the latest to announce that it would be grounding all Boeing 737 Max aircraft following a fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 people aboard.A spokesperson for the agency said Tuesday that out of precaution it "issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace.""Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the tragic incident in Ethiopia on Sunday," the statement continued.

Visitors watch as a Boeing 737 Max lands during an air show. Ben Stansall

The announcement comes as other countries such as Australia, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Argentina and Mexico's Aeromexico grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 jets. The Federal Aviation administration on Monday said U.S. airlines could still fly the 737 Max 8 and its newer version, the Max 9.This is a developing story, please check back for updates.