Boeing 737 MAX flights suspended in and out of Singapore

Singapore is temporarily suspending all Boeing 737 MAX flights in and out of island city-state, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).

This suspension comes just two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board on the same Boeing aircraft.

The airlines currently operating Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to Singapore include SilkAir, which operates 6 Boeing aircraft, China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air.

CAAS is working with Changi Airport Group and the affected airlines to minimise any impact to travelling passengers

CAAS has also been in regular contact with SilkAir on its MAX operations since last year and has said the airline has been taking appropriate measures to comply with the necessary safety requirements.

CAAS will gather more information and review the safety risk associated with the continued operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore during the temporary suspension. The aviation group says they have had close communication with Boeing as well as the US Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation regulators.

The suspension will be reviewed as relevant safety information becomes available.

Boeing has reiterated via a press release yesterday that the 737 MAX is a safe aircraft that was designed, built and supported by the company's skilled employees who approach their work with the utmost integrity.

Boeing also expressed their deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones on Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.