Watch: Women in Madrid join bike protest to mark Women's Day

Women of all ages gathered in Madrid to join a bike protest, calling for more to be done on gender-violence, one of many events organised across Europe to mark International Women's Day.

Before getting on their bikes they cheerfully danced and sang: "Without violence, they can't control us" and "join [the] women's strike".

Dressed in purple or black and wearing colourful wigs, they also chanted "If we stop, the world stops".

The protest ended with the bikers shouting and booing in front of the conservative People's Party headquarters after its leaders announced they would not be joining the marches.

